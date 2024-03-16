ASB Consultores LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Microsoft stock opened at $416.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $263.28 and a twelve month high of $427.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

