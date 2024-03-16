B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,029 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 6,699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after buying an additional 1,667,732 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $164.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.