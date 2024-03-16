B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,547 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

NASDAQ MU opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

