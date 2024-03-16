B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

