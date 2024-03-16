B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $122.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

