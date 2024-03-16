B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,660 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $78.61 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $82.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

