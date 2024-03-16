Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stake Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after buying an additional 1,079,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,345,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,652 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

