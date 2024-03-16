Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 137,620 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $289,768,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 368,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,985,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.64 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

