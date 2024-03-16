Bar Harbor Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.8% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.34. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.64 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.