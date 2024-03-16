Bernd R. Seizinger Acquires 6,860 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $6.19 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Featured Articles

