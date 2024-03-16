Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.41% of Biogen worth $3,132,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.35 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

