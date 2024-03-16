BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,850 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Read Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.