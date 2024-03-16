BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

