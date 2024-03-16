Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Cabot worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cabot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Up 1.6 %

Cabot stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

