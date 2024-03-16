Carey P. Hendrickson Sells 1,800 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $106.82 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

