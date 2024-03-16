CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,754,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.76% of CDW worth $3,178,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CDW by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $245.51 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $250.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average of $220.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

