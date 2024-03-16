Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $159.99 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

