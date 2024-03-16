Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Centene worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Down 0.8 %

CNC opened at $75.47 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13.

Insider Activity

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

