Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Paylocity worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,952,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,947 shares of company stock valued at $9,585,217. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $166.58 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

