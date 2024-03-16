Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,563 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,563 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in AerCap by 7.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

