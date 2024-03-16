Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,987 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Chord Energy worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chord Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.30.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $165.95 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

