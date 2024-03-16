Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

