CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.79. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

