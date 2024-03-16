CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

CRWD opened at $315.65 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

