Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,274 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $8,927,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

