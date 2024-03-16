Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stake Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 786,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,061,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DAR opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

