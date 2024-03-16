David J. Mehok Sells 2,453 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Mehok sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $122,895.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QTWO stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

