Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $55,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $1,329,729.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,866,477.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,917 shares of company stock worth $12,660,561. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BR opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.81 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

