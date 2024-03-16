Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,355,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.94% of Discover Financial Services worth $2,802,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DFS. HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

