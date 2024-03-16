Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $151.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

