EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $290.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.41 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

