EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $109.39 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16,618.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,733,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 129,502 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,710,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,644,000 after acquiring an additional 654,278 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 88,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

