EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $195.11 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,913 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $195,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Microsoft by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,536,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $800,841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,551 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 26,723 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.50. The company has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $263.28 and a 52-week high of $427.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

