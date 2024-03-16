EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,716,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

