Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes $2.58 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,183 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,493,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $471,378,000 after purchasing an additional 235,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.50. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $263.28 and a one year high of $427.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

