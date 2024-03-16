Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $5,099,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $268,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $232,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $3,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $83.85.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

