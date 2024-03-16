Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 383.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 502,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 398,745 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 560,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,225 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

