Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Get Our Latest Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.