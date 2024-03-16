Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Stock Position Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 120.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000.

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.08 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

