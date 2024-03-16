GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Cut by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,625,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 17.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 133.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.19 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

