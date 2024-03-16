Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:HAE opened at $74.78 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

