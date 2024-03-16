Headinvest LLC Acquires Shares of 470 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Trex by 6,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

