Headinvest LLC Buys New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,215,000 after purchasing an additional 443,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,615,000 after acquiring an additional 197,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,894,000 after acquiring an additional 435,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

