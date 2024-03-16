Headinvest LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 445.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGSB opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
