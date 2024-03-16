Headinvest LLC Invests $28,000 in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.56. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

