Headinvest LLC Invests $28,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $396.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.50 and a one year high of $403.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

