Headinvest LLC Invests $28,000 in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 32.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $31.81 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $195.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

