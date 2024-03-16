Headinvest LLC Invests $28,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

