Headinvest LLC Invests $29,000 in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair lowered Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

