Headinvest LLC Invests $30,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get MSCI alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $544.74 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $563.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.